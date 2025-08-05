Eastern Cape municipality suspends municipal manager

The Kumkani Mhlontlo Local Municipality has placed its municipal manager, Lungile Ndabeni, on precautionary suspension.
Municipal spokesperson Mamela Mangcotywa said the suspension, which took effect on Tuesday, would last for three months.
“This decision follows serious allegations that have been brought to the attention of the council by the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs warranting a thorough and impartial investigation,” Mangcotywa said.
“It is important to emphasise that the suspension is not a pronouncement of guilt, but a procedural step taken to allow the investigation process to unfold without obstruction.”
In late July, co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams advised the Qumbu-based council to suspend Ndabeni after he allegedly failed to provide answers to investigators from the department amid a plethora of allegations levelled against him by councillors.
