Daily Dispatch
Man in court in connection with kidnapping of East London businessman
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
A 35-year-old suspect arrested in connection with the kidnapping, extortion and car hijacking of East London businessman Radley Toody appeared in the Qonce magistrate’s court on Monday.
Toody was reunited with his family days after the incident in April.
Aphiwe Fihla was arrested by a multidisciplinary team comprising the provincial kidnapping task team of the Hawks, East London flying squad and Mdantsane flying squad on Saturday.
“His arrest emanates from a kidnapping incident that allegedly occurred on April 5, where a 32-year-old victim was abducted by unknown armed suspects at Schornville Location in Qonce,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“During the incident, the victim was accosted, ostensibly stabbed and forcibly put into the boot of the perpetrator’s vehicle.”
Hawks hunting for five more suspects in Toody kidnapping
Toody’s Volkswagen Golf 7 GTI was hijacked and later recovered abandoned and burnt-out at the Bhisho off-ramp near the N2.
“Subsequently, the victim was apparently held hostage for a few days, where his cellphone, bank card and PIN numbers were demanded by the suspects,” Mhlakuvana said.
“The matter was handed over to the Hawks for thorough investigation, which culminated in the arrest of Teagan Cox, 23.”
Cox was denied bail.
An investigation by the Hawks established that the suspects allegedly withdrew the victim’s cash.
“An intelligence-driven investigation led to a particular homestead where the victim was kept in Schornville Location,” Mhlakuvana said.
“Through cohesive work between the police and the community, the suspect was apprehended at Pakamisa in Qonce.
“The investigation further exposed that the duo allegedly orchestrated and played a crucial role in the incident.”
The matter was postponed to August 6 for legal representation.
The Hawks anticipate more arrests as the investigation continues.
