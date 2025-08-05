WATCH | 'Something monumental': Marimba players set Guinness World Record in Cape Town

They performed a medley of Waka Waka by Shakira and Jerusalema by Master KG, lasting 8 minutes and 58 seconds.
In a celebration of rhythm, unity and cultural pride, more than 1,000 musicians performing together in Cape Town have secured the Guinness World Record for the largest marimba ensemble.
Among the jubilant participants was the Siyadlala Marimba Band from Arboretum Primary School in Richards Bay. The school took to social media to share their excitement, saying: “This wasn’t just a performance; it was a powerful celebration of our culture, community and shared passion for music.”
The performance, which took place on Saturday, featured pupils from 70 schools and artists from all nine provinces. Two schools from Zimbabwe also sent teams, helping make the event one of African unity. Participants ranged in age from eight to 62.
They performed a medley of Waka Waka by Shakira and Jerusalema by Master KG, lasting 8 minutes and 58 seconds.
Each musician received an official Guinness World Records medallion marking their contribution to the historic feat.
The attempt was spearheaded by NPO Marimba Jam in partnership with GrandWest, which covered the event’s costs.
Oversight was provided by an adjudicator flown in from London, ensuring the legitimacy of the record-breaking moment.
The Guinness World Records website confirmed the new benchmark, saying: “The ensemble consisted of 1,177 participants and was achieved by Marimba Jam (South Africa) on August 2.”
This gathering shattered the previous record of 505 participants set in 2021 by Marimbas por Guate in Guatemala.
The ensemble was conducted by Luthando Mzele-Baleni, who described the event as a career highlight. “What an unforgettable experience to lead such passionate and talented musicians,” he said.
DA Western Cape spokesperson on cultural affairs and sport Thomas Walters lauded the initiative, saying the event wasn’t just about numbers.
“This day is one of resilience, determination and belief that when communities collaborate they can achieve the impossible. The sound of marimbas ringing out in perfect unison wasn’t just a melody; it was a resounding symbol of hope, pride and the power of community,” he said.
“As the final note rang out and the Guinness World Records official adjudicator confirmed the new record, it was clear: South Africa had done something monumental. The marimba ensemble had not only broken a world record but also created a legacy of togetherness, inspiration and joy that will live on for years to come.”
Walters gave special praise to Kiara Ramklass, the founder of Marimba Jam, for her commitment and vision.
“This world record is not just a number; it is testament to the spirit of unity, joy and music that defines us as South Africans. Together we have made history and together we will continue to make music.”
