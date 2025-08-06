Enyobeni owners never applied for compliance certificates — BCM fire chief
Buffalo City Metro’s chief fire officer, Thembile Thompson, has testified that the fire department never inspected the Enyobeni Tavern because its owners had not applied for the required compliance certificates and the venue should not have operated as a tavern in the first place...
