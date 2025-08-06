Subscribe
Sign in
Subscribe
Sign in
Subscribe
Register
Sign In
Home
News
City
Opinion
School News
State Capture
Careers
Africa
Business
Politics
Lifestyle
Arts Festival
Daily Life
Dispatch Adventure
Entertainment
Motoring
Sport
Boxing Mecca
Local Heroes
Classifieds
Premium
e-edition
News
Sponsored
KING SABATA DALINDYEBO MUNICIPALITY: NOTICE NO. 34 OF 2025
06 August 2025
Next Article
Trending Now
Eastern Cape principal killed in N2 crash after school ...
News
Ndlambe name change moves rattle business, tourism
News
Four suspects from Eastern Cape killed in shoot-out with ...
News
/
Editors Choice
Eastern Cape man 'shoots dead former girlfriend and ...
News
Man in court in connection with kidnapping of East ...
News
Latest Videos
Ad Hoc Committee probing Mkhwanazi’s allegations to elect a chairperson
DJ Zinhle enters her album era with ‘Zee Nation Vol. 1’