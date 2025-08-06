She then referred Sowetan to the NPA for reasons not to prosecute.
The NPA is yet to respond.
When asked for a comment, Maloka said: “I am unable to comment about a process which was never in my control to give you acceptable outcomes.
“The municipality has a comprehensive security system in place in and around the office, which to date no-one knows or no report is available on how it was breached, so that improvements sought are informed accordingly.”
DA MPL Kingsol Chabalala described the closure of the case as disturbing.
“This is a serious matter that leaves suspicions, as the case has be suddenly closed without any arrests or recovery of the mayoral chain,” he said.
Chabalala has since written to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, calling for urgent intervention in what he describes as an “unresolved matter”.
In the letter, he raised concerns about transparency, accountability and the handling of public assets within the Sedibeng district municipality.
“The disappearance of a ceremonial asset valued at nearly half a million rand, coupled with the lack of transparency and accountability, undermines public trust in the municipality’s leadership.
“Your intervention is critical to restoring confidence and ensuring that those responsible for any negligence or misconduct are held accountable. I trust that your office will treat this matter with the urgency and seriousness it demands. Please keep me informed of any actions taken or progress made in addressing this issue,” reads part of the letter.
Police close probe into missing R465k Sedibeng mayoral chain
The DA's Kingsol Chabalala says the closure of the case is disturbing and undermines public trust in the municipality's leadership
