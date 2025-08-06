A 42-year-old Eastern Cape man suspected of shooting dead his 22-year-old girlfriend and 49-year-old wife in Ngobozana on Tuesday morning has been found dead in the Gqathula locality, about 10km from the Lusikisiki CBD.
According to the police, preliminary reports suggest he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though a thorough investigation is being conducted.
“Following the double homicide, the suspect fled in the family’s vehicle, which was later discovered abandoned,” police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said on Wednesday.
“An intensive search ensued and community members in Gqathula alerted authorities after finding a man’s body in a field with a 9mm pistol nearby.
“The deceased was positively identified as the suspect in the Ngobozana murders.”
Lusikisiki police have opened an inquest docket to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death.
During the dramatic early morning incident on Tuesday, the suspect allegedly first shot his former girlfriend at a tavern in Chithwayo before proceeding to his home in Unity Park and shooting his wife while she was asleep.
The motive for the killings is unknown.
Suspect in Lusikisiki double murder found dead
