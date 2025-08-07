Body of 81-year-old found at cliff crash scene on the Garden Route

Police have opened a culpable homicide docket after the discovery of an elderly missing man’s body in a vehicle at the bottom of a cliff on the Garden Route.
SAPS identified the deceased as Gert Hills, who was reported missing on July 18. He was found on Wednesday at Kaaimans Pass near the turn-off to Victoria Bay, George.
His vehicle was spotted in bushes at the bottom of the cliff by a member of the public who alerted police.
“Emergency personnel and volunteers who formed part of the search party were dispatched to the scene. At about 11pm emergency personnel managed to retrieve the body which was at an early stage of decomposition from the vehicle,” said police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies.
“An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted later. Circumstances surrounding his disappearance are under investigation.”
Garden Route district police commissioner Maj-Gen Phumzile Cetyana commended the search party for their diligence and commitment, and the people who deployed their personal resources during the search.
