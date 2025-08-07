Draft regulations to prohibit the production, distribution, sale, import and export of plastic microbeads and products containing them were published on Thursday to bolster the battle against plastic pollution in South Africa.
Plastic microbeads, smaller than 5mm, are commonly found in cosmetics, personal care items, pesticides, toiletries and other products.
The regulations — issued under the National Environmental Management Act — propose to eliminate their use by imposing a blanket prohibition with provisions for monitoring, evaluation and penalties for noncompliance, including fines up to R10m or imprisonment for up to 20 years for repeated offences.
It makes provision for existing bead stocks to be phased out over 24 months.
“Plastic microbeads may be small but their impact on our oceans and wildlife is immense,” said forestry, fisheries and environment minister Dion George.
“By banning them we are not only preserving biodiversity but also ensuring a healthier future for generations to come. I urge stakeholders to engage with this process and help shape regulations that make a difference.”
Members of the public have 30 days to comment on the proposed regulations.
TimesLIVE
Draft regulations propose ban on plastic microbeads in SA
Members of the public have 30 days to comment on proposed regulations
Image: 123RF/satura86
TimesLIVE
