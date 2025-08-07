Freedom Under Law condemns murders of Eastern Cape prosecutors

Freedom Under Law (FUL) has expressed concern about the murder of regional court prosecutor Tracy Brown, who was shot dead outside her home in Gqeberha in front of her child and partner last week.

This murder follows the killing of another prosecutor in the Eastern Cape, Elona Sombulula, in Ngcobo in April.

FUL said while no motive has been identified, these killings were a direct threat to the rule of law. It said for the justice system to function effectively, prosecutors, lawyers and all officers of the court must be able to do their work without fearing for their lives.

“We recall, to name only some recent examples, the killings of Bosasa liquidators Thomas and Cloete Murray, anti-gang unit police officer Charl Kinnear, Gauteng department of health whistle-blower Babita Deokaran and forensic investigator Zenzele Sithole, as well as the attempted assassination of advocate Coreth Naude,” FUL executive officer Judith February said.

She said these formed part of a long line of killings and attacks of individuals who worked to fight crime.

“Apart from causing unspeakable pain to the families of the victims, the killings raise fundamental concerns that those who work to hold criminals to account are themselves at risk of assassination.

“They point to murder being used as a tool to delay, distort and pervert the course of the law. This situation is untenable,” she said.

FUL said these murders also took place against the backdrop of recent serious allegations about organised crime infiltrating the highest levels of government, leading to the suspension of police minister Senzo Mchunu and the establishment of the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

“The use of violence to manipulate the legal process and intimidate legal practitioners and others working to fight crime cannot be tolerated if we seek to build a prosperous society.

“The impunity with which these acts are committed invites deeply concerning questions about the state of our society and our ability to uphold the very fabric of our constitutional democracy.”

She said such criminality cannot be met with mere words of censure from those in authority.

FUL has joined others, including the Law Society of South Africa, who have called on law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible for the killing are speedily brought to justice.

TimesLIVE