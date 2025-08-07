The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has warned members against posting explicit or inappropriate content on social media while wearing military uniform.
The SANDF said it had “noted with serious concern a growing tendency in which uniformed members are publishing obscene photographic and video material on their personal social media pages”.
“While the SANDF respects the personal freedoms of its members, the public display of such content, particularly explicit, suggestive or inappropriate, undermines the dignity of the uniform and the values of the SANDF.”
Behaviour, on and off duty, reflects on the integrity and discipline of the force.
Put it away: SANDF warns troops posting explicit content online
Journalist
Image: Fredlin Adriaan/The Herald
The defence force also condemned misuse of uniforms and warned such conduct would not be tolerated.
“Such actions are prohibited and constitute a serious breach of military discipline, professional ethics and the SANDF code of conduct. Members are expected to uphold the highest standards of behaviour and to preserve the dignity of the uniform they wear.”
The chief of the SANDF Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, with the military command council, reiterated such actions are a criminal offence.
“Any misuse of the uniform in public or online spaces is considered a criminal act under the military discipline code. This conduct will not go unpunished.”
