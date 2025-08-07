News

Residents resist eviction from land near East London airport

Entrance to Bompini barricaded with burning tyres to fend off Red Ants acting on court order

By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 07 August 2025

A standoff erupted at Bompini near the King Phalo Airport on Wednesday over attempts to evict occupiers of more than 100 recently constructed brick homes and shacks...

