Residents resist eviction from land near East London airport
Entrance to Bompini barricaded with burning tyres to fend off Red Ants acting on court order
A standoff erupted at Bompini near the King Phalo Airport on Wednesday over attempts to evict occupiers of more than 100 recently constructed brick homes and shacks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.