Snake season is here: they have come out of hibernation and are hungry

The City of Ekurhuleni has issued a seasonal warning to residents as the region enters snake season, which runs from mid-August to May. The city said this period, marked by rising temperatures, sees increased snake activity as the reptiles emerge from hibernation in search of food.

“From the middle of August to May is when snakes, both harmful and harmless, get out of their hibernation in search of food,” the city said.

The municipality is urged communities to stay alert, especially pet owners as domestic animals may fall victim to snake bites or attacks.

“The city cautions communities to be vigilant against harmful snakes and for pet owners to keep an eye on their pets, as they may fall prey to snakes,” it warned.



In a separate media statement, the city said residents should not panic when they spot a snake in their living spaces.



“Keep the snake within your vision at a distance of about 5m and do not try to kill or handle the snake. A snake should be given a right of way rather than having its way being blocked, and sight of where it ends up should not be lost while help is sought,” the city said.