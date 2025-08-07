WSU to host inaugural alumni reunion at Butterworth campus
Walter Sisulu University (WSU) will host its first alumni reunion on August 15 at its Butterworth campus, a milestone event aimed at reconnecting graduates and celebrating the institution’s 20-year history as a merged university...
