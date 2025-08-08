News

Brighter financial times for OR Tambo municipality after successive unqualified audits

Premium
By SIKHO NTSHOBANE, ZUBENAM MHLATHI and AMKELWA LUTHULI - 08 August 2025

Despite seeing grants worth more than R1bn frozen by the National Treasury, crippling service delivery and stalling of many projects, leading four years ago to the introduction of an administrator to aid the ailing OR Tambo District Municipality, the Mthatha council believes it has finally turned the corner. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ghana ministers, ruling party official killed in army helicopter crash
Minister in the Presidency briefs media on Cabinet meeting outcomes