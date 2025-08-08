News

Christmas party becomes big headache for officials

Four convicted after short-notice Ngqushwa municipal event approval through fictitious quotations

By ASANDA NINI - 08 August 2025

A controversial mayoral Christmas party six years ago, staged and funded by the Ngqushwa municipality, without proper procurement processes being followed, is back to haunt four former senior administrators at the municipality...

