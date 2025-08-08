Duo jailed for killing East London man over missing takkies

Two men have been jailed for the brutal murder of 26-year-old Yolanda Ntonto, whose body was dumped at a site in Southernwood, East London, in November 2022.
The local regional court handed down life imprisonment to Vuyo Rambo Mbulana, 43, and a 25-year prison sentence to Asithandile Ntlanjeni, 35.
The incident happened in Duncan Village, where Ntonto was a tenant living in a shack at the back of Mbulana's yard.
Drama unfolded when Mbulana's takkies went missing and a local child accused Ntonto of taking them.
"Mbulana and Ntlanjeni confronted Ntonto while he was walking with his girlfriend and asked him to return to the house to discuss the matter," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
"Ntonto complied, while his girlfriend waited in his shack.
Inside the main house, an argument broke out.
"Ntlanjeni was the first to pull out a knife and stab the unarmed Ntonto three times," Tyali said.
"Mbulana then drew his knife and inflicted multiple stab wounds — 47 in total.
"After the murder, Mbulana obtained a vehicle under the false pretext of transporting a slaughtered cow."
He and Ntlanjeni wrapped Ntonto's body in plastic bags and a sheet before dumping it in Southernwood.
A patrolling traffic officer discovered the body the following morning.
Ntonto remained unidentified in the state mortuary until his mother reported him missing.
"The case remained unsolved until February 26 2023 when Mbulana voluntarily handed himself over to the police, telling his mother that he had been having disturbing dreams," Tyali said.
Ntlanjeni was arrested on August 29 2023.
Both accused pleaded not guilty.
Mbulana admitted to the state's version of events but claimed he did not act alone, while Ntlanjeni denied involvement altogether.
However, witness testimony, including that of Mbulana's girlfriend, who witnessed the attack, placed both men at the scene.
During sentencing, acting regional court prosecutor Sinovuyo Sotomela pushed for a harsh sentence, citing the senseless brutality and callous disposal of the body.
The court considered Ntlanjeni's status as a first-time offender but found no grounds to deviate from a life sentence for Mbulana due to his eight previous convictions.
"Both men were declared unfit to possess firearms," Tyali said.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the ruling, commending the investigating officer and prosecution team for their diligence and commitment to ensuring justice was served.
