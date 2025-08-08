News

East London’s para surfer in line for top spot at SA sports awards function

Perseverance pays off as Veaudry captures gold medal in world champs

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 08 August 2025

Buffalo City’s Jean-Paul Veaudry believes winning one of SA’s top awards will help increase awareness of the sport of para surfing in the province and the country...

