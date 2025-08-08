News

Lusikisiki massacre survivor recounts how wife saved his life

Before she was gunned down along with 17 other people, Thandeka Mhlawuvele warned husband not to leave room, court told

By LULAMILE FENI - 08 August 2025

Had it not been for his wife’s warning, Ndabazakhe Mhlawuvele might have been among the 18 people gunned down in a mass shooting in Lusikisiki on September 28 2024...

