Lusikisiki massacre survivor recounts how wife saved his life
Before she was gunned down along with 17 other people, Thandeka Mhlawuvele warned husband not to leave room, court told
Had it not been for his wife’s warning, Ndabazakhe Mhlawuvele might have been among the 18 people gunned down in a mass shooting in Lusikisiki on September 28 2024...
