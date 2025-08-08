On August 9 South Africa marks Women’s Day, a public holiday rooted in one of the most iconic moments in the country’s history: the 1956 march of more than 20,000 women to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, protesting against apartheid pass laws.
These fearless women stood together and made it clear: “Wathint’ abafazi, wathint’ imbokodo [if you strike a woman, you strike a rock].”
Since then, Women’s Day has become more than a commemoration. It’s a day to reflect on how far South African women have come and how far we still have to go. Nearly 70 years later, women continue to fight for equality, safety and recognition, but for many South Africans the meaning of Women’s Day has shifted.
We would like to know what you think.
POLL | Has South Africa achieved gender equality or is it a long way off?
Image: Supplied
On August 9 South Africa marks Women’s Day, a public holiday rooted in one of the most iconic moments in the country’s history: the 1956 march of more than 20,000 women to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, protesting against apartheid pass laws.
These fearless women stood together and made it clear: “Wathint’ abafazi, wathint’ imbokodo [if you strike a woman, you strike a rock].”
Since then, Women’s Day has become more than a commemoration. It’s a day to reflect on how far South African women have come and how far we still have to go. Nearly 70 years later, women continue to fight for equality, safety and recognition, but for many South Africans the meaning of Women’s Day has shifted.
We would like to know what you think.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos