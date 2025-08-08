News

Two policemen transporting suspect from court shot dead in Johannesburg

By TimesLIVE - 08 August 2025
Two policemen were transporting a suspect from court when they were shot dead. Stock photo.
Two policemen were transporting a suspect from court when they were shot dead. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Two police officers transporting a suspect from court were shot dead in Florida, Johannesburg, on Friday.

No further information was available as police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo was on the way to the scene on Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2025 BMW M135
Prince Harry cleared of bullying claims by report into 'damaging dispute' at ...