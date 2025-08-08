Two police officers transporting a suspect from court were shot dead in Florida, Johannesburg, on Friday.
No further information was available as police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo was on the way to the scene on Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Two policemen transporting suspect from court shot dead in Johannesburg
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
