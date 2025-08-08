Courtesy of SABC News
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday launching Rand Water's Zuikerbosch water purification plant near Vereeniging, south of Joburg.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Ramaphosa launches Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch plant
