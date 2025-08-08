News

WATCH | Ramaphosa launches Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch plant

By TimesLIVE - 09 August 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday launching Rand Water's Zuikerbosch water purification plant near Vereeniging, south of Joburg.

