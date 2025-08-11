The committee of the whole house of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature for health will conduct oversight visits to health facilities across the province from Tuesday to Friday.
The legislature has resolved to widen its scope to closely monitor the department of health due to the scale and complexity of the challenges it faces.
“This necessitated a more extensive, integrated, and collective oversight approach through the committee of the whole house for sustainable improvement of healthcare services for the people of the Eastern Cape, in line with Section 27(1)(a) and (2) of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996,” legislature spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said.
The health oversight visits aim, among other things, to ensure greater accountability by subjecting the department of health to wider scrutiny by all members of the legislature and broader oversight, allowing more facilities across the province to be monitored effectively.
The visits will focus on key operational areas, including human resources management, functionality of governance structures such as clinic committees and hospital boards, ICT and infrastructure challenges, emergency medical services capacity, pharmaceutical and medical supplies availability, financial management and accruals, mental health and allied health services, and support services such as security, cleanliness and utilities.
Daily Dispatch
Bhisho committee to conduct oversight visits to health facilities
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
The committee of the whole house of the Eastern Cape provincial legislature for health will conduct oversight visits to health facilities across the province from Tuesday to Friday.
The legislature has resolved to widen its scope to closely monitor the department of health due to the scale and complexity of the challenges it faces.
“This necessitated a more extensive, integrated, and collective oversight approach through the committee of the whole house for sustainable improvement of healthcare services for the people of the Eastern Cape, in line with Section 27(1)(a) and (2) of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996,” legislature spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said.
The health oversight visits aim, among other things, to ensure greater accountability by subjecting the department of health to wider scrutiny by all members of the legislature and broader oversight, allowing more facilities across the province to be monitored effectively.
The visits will focus on key operational areas, including human resources management, functionality of governance structures such as clinic committees and hospital boards, ICT and infrastructure challenges, emergency medical services capacity, pharmaceutical and medical supplies availability, financial management and accruals, mental health and allied health services, and support services such as security, cleanliness and utilities.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos