The Public Servants Association (PSA) has condemned the violent incident at Oudtshoorn prison last week which resulted in the death of an inmate and left four correctional services officials injured.
The incident occurred on the morning of August 7 during routine unlock procedures. This followed a contraband search operation conducted the previous day, during which inmates resisted the confiscation of illicit items such as cellphones and narcotics, the department of correctional services (DCS) said.
DCS national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale has confirmed the attack was premeditated.
“The PSA strongly condemns this violence and reiterates the union’s long-standing concerns regarding the safety and wellbeing of correctional officials,” the union said.
The issue of severe staff shortages was raised during a bargaining chamber meeting with the DCS in June.
“These shortages significantly increase the risks faced by correctional officers, particularly during high-risk operations. The DCS is experiencing a critical shortage of staff, primarily owing to insufficient funding from the National Treasury and a lack of adequate facilities to train new correctional officers,” the union said.
PSA condemns prison clash where one inmate died, four officials injured
The PSA would write to finance minister Enoch Godongwana, reiterating its call for urgent prioritisation of funding to enable the DCS to recruit and train front-line personnel.
“Staffing levels are unsustainable and place immense pressure on existing personnel. This leads to burnout, heightened security risks and compromised rehabilitation outcomes.”
The union said if this crisis was not urgently addressed the ability of the DCS to manage overcrowding, prevent violence and support the reintegration of offenders into society would continue to decline.
“The PSA calls on the DCS to urgently review and strengthen security protocols, especially during high-risk operations such as cell searches and unlocking procedures.”
It said the DCS should prioritise the filling of critical vacancies to ensure the safety of officials.
“It is further essential that psychological support and trauma counselling be provided to officials and families affected by the recent incident.”
