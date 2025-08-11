News

Your upbringing shouldn’t define your future, says young creative

Kidsoul taught himself skills in music, broadcasting using YouTube tutorials

Premium
By LISAKHANYA NDWAYI - 11 August 2025

Lisolethu Sihlahla, also known as Kidsoul, is a young East London-based creative whose work spans television and radio presenting, poetry, photography, graphic design, filmmaking, and music...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

#Rwanda genocide suspect extradited from Norway
President Ramaphosa launches the Rand Water's Zuikerbosch Water ...