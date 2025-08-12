Ballistic tests confirm same weapons used in Lusikisiki and KwaBhaca shootings
Ballistic results have confirmed that all the cartridges picked up at the Lusikisiki mass shooting, which left 18 people dead in September 2024, matched cartridges collected at the scene where ANC leader Mncedisi Gijana was shot dead a month earlier...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.