News

Ballistic tests confirm same weapons used in Lusikisiki and KwaBhaca shootings

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 12 August 2025

Ballistic results have confirmed that all the cartridges picked up at the Lusikisiki mass shooting, which left 18 people dead in September 2024, matched cartridges collected at the scene where ANC leader Mncedisi Gijana was shot dead a month earlier...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

U.S. targets Zambia and Malawi with new visa bond requirements
State of readiness media briefing to host first national convention of National ...