Firearms linked to Lusikisiki massacre found at home of accused, court hears
Firearms, including three AK-47s related to the Lusikisiki mass shooting, were recovered in the Flagstaff home of one of six men accused of the mass killing and the assassination of the ANC’s Alfred Nzo regional leader, Mncedisi Gijana.
This was revealed at the Mthatha high court sitting in Lusikisiki on Tuesday.
The high-calibre firearms, including three AK-47 automatic rifles and a .243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle, were recovered on October 17 2024 at the home of Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36.
These firearms were believed to have been used in the September 28 2024 mass shooting that claimed 18 lives in Ngobozana village.
Preliminary investigations indicated that the firearms were moved to another location after the mass killing.
Gijana, who was out on parole for a cash-in-transit heist, was shot dead by three men armed with rifles at his home at Lubhacweni in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.
In the September 28 attack in Lusikisiki, 18 people — many of them from the same family — were shot dead at the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Matu.
Lusikisiki crime scene expert and the commander of the local crime centre, Captain Ntombeko Mabungela, said he was called on October 17 2024 and told that firearms were found in a house at Ntlenzi village in Flagstaff.
Three rifles and a shotgun were found in a plastic bag in the roof ceiling at the home of Nomdlembu.
Police also found four rifle magazines, two taped together.
Mabungela said he took pictures of the firearms, took fingerprints, and sent the firearms for ballistic tests in Gqeberha.
Ballistic reports have confirmed that the cartridges picked up at Gijana’s home and at the Lusikisiki massacre scene match.
A decision was taken to combine the trials because several of the accused were allegedly linked to both attacks and the same weapons were used.
Nomdlembu is not charged with any of the murders but faces counts relating to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
The trial continues on Wednesday.
