Grade 10 pupil dies after allegedly being forced to run for arriving late

The North West department of education says it is awaiting postmortem examination results to determine the circumstances that led to the death of a grade 10 pupil from Huhudi secondary school who collapsed and died last Friday after allegedly being forced to run as punishment for arriving late to class.

The department confirmed that they had received an incident report indicating that the pupil required immediate medical attention, which is why she was transported to the clinic by a teacher, as an ambulance was reported to have been delayed.

“In terms of support, a team of psychologists has been dispatched to the family and the school to provide emotional and psychological assistance to those close to the learner, as this is the first incident of its kind in the school’s history,” said the department's spokesperson, Mphata Molokwane.

Molokwane said the school principal is on sick leave, and any disciplinary actions will be considered only after the completion of the postmortem.

He said the department would not release additional information without the family's consent.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta said the incident highlighted a serious failure in the duty of care owed to every child within the education system.

“Schools are meant to be safe spaces where learners can thrive. Disciplinary practices that endanger learners’ health or dignity have no place in a democratic society which is guided by the constitution and child protection laws. This learner's death could have been prevented. We demand full accountability from the teacher involved, along with the school’s leadership and the provincial department of education,” Makaneta said.

Makaneta has called for an immediate investigation.

“This tragic loss should serve as a wake-up call that no child should die at school because of outdated disciplinary measures,” he said.

The department has called on teachers to remember that using physical exercises as a form of punishment is discouraged and can be regarded as a form of corporal punishment.

“While physical activity is generally beneficial, employing it as a consequence for misbehaviour may negatively influence a child's attitude towards exercise and could create an adverse learning environment,” Molokwane said.

Molokwane said schools should prioritise positive behaviour management strategies that foster a healthy relationship with physical activity and contribute to a supportive and constructive learning atmosphere.

TimesLIVE