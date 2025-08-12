Operation Dudula has confirmed it will meet with the health department to discuss the issue of foreign nationals' access to health-care services.
The anti-migrant group has been blocking undocumented foreigners from receiving medical care in public clinics and hospitals, claiming they are adding pressure to the already overburdened health-care system.
The group said it is preparing to meet health minister Aaron Motsoaledi to discuss the issue and “demand fair access to health care for South African citizens”.
“Our goal is clear: to protect our people’s rights and ensure public services prioritise South Africans first.”
On Monday, Operation Dudula members attempted to shut down the Lilian Ngoyi Community Health Centre in Diepkloof.
“Our action was to highlight the growing concern around health-care access for foreign nationals that is impacting our local communities.”
Operation Dudula to meet Motsoaledi over foreigners’ access to health care
The campaign has received disapproval from the health department. Last week, three members of Operation Dudula were arrested for enforcing the campaign. They were released on bail on Monday.
Despite that, the group has vowed to continue blocking undocumented foreigners from accessing public health-care facilities.
“Operation Dudula is taking a firm stand to protect South African public facilities for South African citizens and documented foreign nationals only.
“We will continue to intensify our campaign to ensure our resources are preserved for those who legally belong here. Public hospitals and other government services must serve South Africans first.
“We urge the government to support the cause and take decisive action to restore order and fairness.”
