In a separate operation in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Ngqeleni police arrested a 59-year-old man in the Mzonyana locality, Mpoza administrative area, for possession of three illegal firearms, following a tip-off.
Another man, 37, from the Mzonyana locality in Ngqeleni, was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
“The driver and a passenger of a Hyundai bakkie were also nabbed for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition after being stopped during a vehicle checkpoint by members of the central police station and the stock theft prevention task team near the Manyosini locality, where two illegal firearms were seized,” Matyolo said.
The suspects are expected to appear in different magistrate’s courts soon.
OR Tambo district police commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana urged community members to report anyone suspected of possessing unlicensed or prohibited firearms.
“A total of 15 firearms were confiscated between Sunday and Tuesday,” Modishana said.
“All these firearms will be subjected to ballistic tests.
“All communities must assist the police in removing unlicensed firearms from the district.”
Daily Dispatch
Seven arrested after illegal firearms seized in OR Tambo district
Seven suspects, aged between 19 and 55, have been arrested and nine illegal firearms recovered in a series of operations conducted by police in the OR Tambo district over a 24-hour period between Monday and Tuesday.
The suspects were charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
“Members of the highway patrol executed a search warrant and nabbed a 33-year-old man in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with an erased serial number on Monday night at a homestead in the Mafadobo locality, Flagstaff,” police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said.
In another intelligence-driven operation, members of the Mthatha public order policing unit, armed with search warrants, pounced on three different homesteads in the Ngxakolo locality, Qumbu.
“In each property, police confiscated an illegal firearm,” Matyolo said.
Three suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Ballistic tests confirm same weapons used in Lusikisiki and KwaBhaca shootings
In a separate operation in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Ngqeleni police arrested a 59-year-old man in the Mzonyana locality, Mpoza administrative area, for possession of three illegal firearms, following a tip-off.
Another man, 37, from the Mzonyana locality in Ngqeleni, was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
“The driver and a passenger of a Hyundai bakkie were also nabbed for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition after being stopped during a vehicle checkpoint by members of the central police station and the stock theft prevention task team near the Manyosini locality, where two illegal firearms were seized,” Matyolo said.
The suspects are expected to appear in different magistrate’s courts soon.
OR Tambo district police commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana urged community members to report anyone suspected of possessing unlicensed or prohibited firearms.
“A total of 15 firearms were confiscated between Sunday and Tuesday,” Modishana said.
“All these firearms will be subjected to ballistic tests.
“All communities must assist the police in removing unlicensed firearms from the district.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos