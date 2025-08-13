About 70 pupils from the Gobisizwe Agricultural School in Mthatha were rushed to nearby hospitals after a suspected food poisoning incident on Wednesday.
The pupils were taken to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital, Mthatha Regional Hospital and Ngangelizwe Community Health Centre.
The Eastern Cape health department confirmed the incident.
Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said paramedics in ambulances and a helicopter attended to the pupils.
“Some schoolchildren required drips,” he said.
“Those in serious condition were transported by helicopter.”
Daily Dispatch
About 70 pupils admitted to hospitals with food poisoning
Image: JAROMIR CHALABALA/123RF
Daily Dispatch
