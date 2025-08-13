News

BCM’s wastewater collapse chokes development, threatens health

As broken, unlicensed wastewater treatment works pollute rivers and beaches, metro confirms just four of its 15 plants are fully operational

Premium
By ASANDA NINI and KAZIMLA MFIKILI - 13 August 2025

Only four of the Buffalo City Metro’s 15 wastewater treatment work plants are fully operational, with many of the plants vandalised and out of service...

