News

Hunt for killers after husband and wife gunned down in Reeston

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA and LISAKHANYA NDWAYI - 13 August 2025

East London police have launched a manhunt for the killers of a nine-month pregnant woman and her husband in their home in Reeston...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Re-Entry and Splashdown
Higher Education minister briefs on the State of the Post-School Education and ...