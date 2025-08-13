Inquest into 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre to resume next month

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is satisfied with the progress made during the past three sessions of the formal inquest into the 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre.

This is one of the cases referred to the NPA by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) for further investigation and potential prosecution.

The inquest ran from January 27 to February 7, continued from March 24 to March 28 and reconvened from Monday to Wednesday this week.

The final session is scheduled for September 1 to September 5.

The NPA said that to date, more than 20 witnesses have testified before judge Denzil Potgieter at the Special Tribunal in East London.

“They include the investigating officer from the Hawks, survivors, families of the deceased, ballistic experts, former police officers, commanders from the Azanian People’s Liberation Army and private investigators appointed by affected families,” said NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

The court has also conducted an inspection in loco at the scene of the incident.

The inquest stems from a decision by the Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo to establish whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the attack.

On the night of the massacre, during the tense period leading up to the 1994 democratic elections, armed assailants opened fire at the Highgate Hotel’s bars in East London. Stanley Hacking, Douglas William Gates, Royce Michael Wheeler, Deon Wayne Harris and Deric John Whitfield were killed. Seven other people were seriously wounded, suffering permanent injuries and disabilities.

“Three survivors and two family members of victims testified during the TRC hearings. No amnesty applications were made by suspected perpetrators,” Tyali said.

While the attack was initially attributed to the armed wing of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), subsequent investigations could not confirm this.

“The NPA also notes with concern allegations made by some witnesses against certain of its officials. These will be addressed during the inquest to ensure that both the individuals concerned and the organisation are cleared of any unfounded claims.”

Tyali said the NPA hoped this inquisitorial process will help provide much-needed closure to the victims’ families, survivors and the broader public.

Depending on developments in response to the presiding judge’s directions issued on Wednesday — calling for anyone with information about the circumstances leading to the deaths to avail such information to the court — four more witnesses are expected to testify when proceedings resume in September.

