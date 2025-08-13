Preliminary investigations indicated that the firearms were moved to another location after the mass killing.
Only three of four seized guns used in Lusikisiki and KwaBhaca shootings
Image: LULAMILE FENI
A police ballistic expert has revealed that only three of the four guns recovered by the police were used in both the Lusikisiki mass shooting and the killing of an ANC politician.
Testifying at the Mthatha high court sitting in Lusikisiki, Colonel Mncedisi Mgwadleka revealed that three AK-47s were linked to the two shootings.
A fourth gun was not used in both shootings.
According to the police, high-calibre firearms, including three AK-47 automatic rifles and a .243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle, were recovered on October 17 2024 at the home of Mawethu Nomdlembu.
In earlier testimony, the firearms were linked to the killing of ANC politician Mncedisi Gijana, who was out on parole for a cash-in-transit heist.
He was shot dead by three men at his home at Lubhacweni in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.
The firearms were believed to have also been used in the September 28 2024 mass shooting that claimed 18 lives in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki.
Firearms linked to Lusikisiki massacre found at home of accused, court hears
Preliminary investigations indicated that the firearms were moved to another location after the mass killing.
In the September 28 shooting, many of the victims were from the same family.
They were shot dead at the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Matu in Ngobozana village.
Mzukisi Ndamase, sentenced to life for murder and 15 years for aggravated robbery, is alleged to have masterminded the attacks from inside the Mthatha prison.
The six accused — Ndamase, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, 20, and Nomdlembu, 36 — face 29 charges.
These include 19 counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
Ballistic tests confirm same weapons used in Lusikisiki and KwaBhaca shootings
Mgwadleka said that on October 22 he had received four firearms and ammunition for ballistic tests and comparison of the two cases.
He said only three of the firearms used in the Lusikisiki massacre and KwaBhaca killing were specifically used in the murder of Mncedisi Gijana.
“Three AK-47s were used in the shooting in [Mary’s home]. Two were used in the shooting at [Nancy’s home] and the same firearms were used in the shooting at [KwaBhaca],” Mgwadleka said.
Though police, in a media statement in October, had said the fourth firearm was a .243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle, a Lusikisiki crime scene expert, Captain Ntobeko Mabungela, told the court on Tuesday that it was a shotgun.
On Wednesday, Mgwadleka came with another version, saying that the fourth firearm was a Remanent Magnum.
Ndamase, who is conducting his own defence, questioned Mgwadleka on the issue that it was earlier stated that this was a shotgun.
“Other people can mistake this firearm for a shotgun, but it is not a shotgun, it is just a hunting firearm,” Mgwadleka said.
