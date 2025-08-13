PSA proposes steps for government to take to tackle unemployment crisis

South Africa’s rising unemployment is a crisis that demands co-ordinated, bold and inclusive action.

The Public Servants' Association (PSA) made this comment after the latest unemployment figures released by Stats SA this week showed a rise in the official unemployment rate to 33.2% in the second quarter of 2025, up from 32.9% in the previous quarter. This marked the third consecutive quarterly increase and brought the total number of unemployed South Africans to 8.4-million.

“This situation underscores the persistent structural challenges facing the country’s labour market,” the PSA said.

It said while employment gains were recorded in sectors such as construction, mining and private households, these were overshadowed by significant job losses in finance, agriculture, community and social services, and transport.

“The PSA is particularly alarmed by the decline in employment in the financial services sector, traditionally a key driver of economic growth and job creation.”