State witness in Joshlin Smith case granted prosecutorial immunity

The Western Cape high court on Wednesday granted full indemnity from prosecution to Lourentia “Renz” Lombaard, the former accused who turned state witness in the Joshlin Smith case.

This comes as the convicted trio, Kelly “Racquel” Smith, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn, were denied leave to appeal their sentences and convictions, with the judge saying he doesn't believe any other court would come to a different conclusion.

Judge Nathan Charles Erasmus ruled that Lombaard could not be prosecuted for the kidnapping of the six-year-old girl, noting that while she was aware of the arrangements and kept quiet, she played no role in the actual abduction.

“You may not be prosecuted for this offence,” Erasmus said.

The decision was made after considering her testimony and the legal provisions under Section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act.