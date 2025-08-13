Suicide now the third leading cause of death in 15-29 age group: WHO

Suicide is now the third leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29 years globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned, releasing sobering statistics to mark International Youth Day.

The organisation said that one in seven adolescents aged 10-19 experiences a mental disorder, contributing to 15% of the global burden of disease in this age group.



WHO said depression, anxiety and behavioural disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability among young people.

“One in six people are aged 10-19 years. Adolescence is a unique and formative time. Physical, emotional and social changes, including exposure to poverty, abuse or violence, can make adolescents vulnerable to mental health problems. Protecting adolescents from adversity, promoting socio-emotional learning and ensuring access to mental healthcare are critical for their health and wellbeing during adolescence and adulthood,” WHO said.

The agency warned that adolescents with mental health conditions are particularly vulnerable to social exclusion, discrimination, stigma, educational difficulties, risk-taking behaviours, poor physical health and human rights violations.