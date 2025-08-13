Walter Sisulu University VC's contract won't be renewed, says council

The council of the Walter Sisulu University has decided not to renew the employment contract of its vice-chancellor, Prof Rushiella Nolundi Songca, which will end on March 31 2026.

“In this regard, the council will commence the recruitment process to appoint a suitable candidate to the position of vice-chancellor before the end of 2025 academic year,” said council chair Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC in a letter to the university community on Wednesday.

Ngcukaitobi said he was in discussion with Songca regarding transitional arrangements and any potential role she may assume within the university after the conclusion of her term.

“The council will later announce arrangements to mark its appreciation of the role Prof Songca has played and will continue to play in the life and evolution of the institution.”

TimesLIVE