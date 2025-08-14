Bystander shot dead during chaotic robbery at service station
Shop staff left traumatised as attackers fire indiscriminately at passers-by, blow up ATM and make off with cash and valuables in East London
By the time the shooting stopped at the Engen garage near the King Phalo Airport late on Tuesday night, a man lay dead in his vehicle, the shop was in ruins and forensic officers were picking up more than 100 spent cartridges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.