Plans to export red meat to UAE ‘hinge on Bhisho Airport upgrade’
Project central to his vision for growing the province’s economy, says premier
The Eastern Cape’s ambitions to supply locally produced red meat to the United Arab Emirates could hinge on formally upgrading Bhisho Airport outside Qonce to international status...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.