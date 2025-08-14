News

Reward offered for help in finding killers of Eastern Cape woman, 85

By DISPATCH REPORTER - 14 August 2025
A R50,000 reward has been offered by the police in connection wit the rape and murder case of Patricia Selinah Manase. Stock photo
Eastern Cape police are offering a reward of R50,000 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible for the rape and murder of 85-year-old Patricia Selinah Manase in Keiskammahoek.

The incident happened in October 2024 at the victim’s residence near the Nonzame Garage.

Manase was discovered by her helper in her bedroom and was found to have been raped, murdered and robbed of personal belongings, including her cellphone.

“Extensive investigations by various specialised units have been conducted, but no arrests have been made to date,” police spokesperson Lieutenant- Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“In an effort to ensure justice for the victim and her family, the SAPS is offering a reward of up to R50,000 for information that leads directly to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Captain Mxolisi Gwarube on 040-657-4902 or 072-580-0975. All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

