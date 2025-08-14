Search for aerobatics pilot to resume off Durban beach on Friday

Family, friends and colleagues have paid tribute to a well-known aerobatics pilot who is missing after his light aircraft crashed into the sea on the Durban beachfront on Thursday.

Search efforts for the pilot — whose name is known to TimesLIVE — of the light aircraft which crashed at Durban's Battery beach was called off on Thursday evening due to poor visibility and will resume on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the seasoned pilot from Johannesburg, who also flew commercial airlines, was the only one in the aeroplane.

Friends and family posted tributes to the pilot, who participated in the “Missing Man Formation” as a tribute to the late Capt Lorrie Raath at the Virginia air show on Sunday.

“Nothing ever prepares you for this. I can't believe it. Rest in peace, my friend. It was always an honour sharing the skies with you. A gentleman and an aviator of note,” said one friend.

Another said it was a “sad day for South African aviation with the passing of a legendary aerobatic pilot. Our condolences to his family and friends.”