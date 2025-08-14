Search and rescue teams are at the scene of an aeroplane crash at Suncoast Beach in Durban.
ALS Paramedic's Garrith Jamieson said video footage circulating on social media showed the light aircraft ascending before turning and crashing into the ocean on Thursday afternoon.
He said initial reports were the aeroplane was doing displays before the crash.
Paramedics were on the beach with police search and rescue teams and the National Sea Rescue Institute.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Light aircraft crashes at Durban beach
Image: SUPPLIED
TimesLIVE
