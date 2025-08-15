The family's spokesperson Brenda Mjiyako said it was a heartbreaking session when they heard his version of the murder.
“It brought back the memories: of her last day, the pictures of where we found Amantle deceased, and the mortuary.
“The mother broke down, we all broke down in tears. We knew this day would come but we didn’t think it would be so difficult. When they were reading, step by step what had happened, you could reflect back. It was painful.”
She said what Simiao did was inhuman.
“There is no normal human being who can do what [he] did to Amantle.
“Next week, on Tuesday, is the beginning of sentencing. Her mother will be on the stand again and it is Amantle’s birthday on Tuesday. It is not going to be easy,” she said.
Amantle was playing with other children across the street from her home that day. Her mother was preparing clothes for her grade R graduation ceremony and completing other household chores, TimesLIVE reported previously. When she finished, she looked outside and saw Amantle was not there. She began searching and made the discovery of her child's body, partially undressed and covered in a blanket, only a few doors away.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane welcomed the decision by Simiao to not waste the NPA and the court's time by pleading guilty.
“We look forward to the next step, which is pre-sentencing proceedings. As the state, we will prepare a victim impact report and further evidence will also be led” she said.
TimesLIVE
Amantle Samane's family in pain as her killer found guilty
Journalist
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
The family of six-year-old Amantle Samane, who was murdered in Soweto last year, are struggling to contain the pain caused by her killer Phethe Sara Simiao.
The Mozambican, who worked as a welder, was found guilty of rape, kidnapping, murder and contravention of the Immigration Act in the Johannesburg high court on Friday.
He pleaded guilty earlier in the day, saying he was intoxicated when, on October 21 2024, he saw the child playing on the street, took her to his backyard shack, kept her there against her will, raped and strangled her.
His case was postponed to Tuesday for pre-sentencing proceedings.
Amantle's mother Ntombizodwa Samane sobbed when the plea statement was read into the court record.
'I was drunk when I attacked Amantle Samane': killer admits guilt
The family's spokesperson Brenda Mjiyako said it was a heartbreaking session when they heard his version of the murder.
“It brought back the memories: of her last day, the pictures of where we found Amantle deceased, and the mortuary.
“The mother broke down, we all broke down in tears. We knew this day would come but we didn’t think it would be so difficult. When they were reading, step by step what had happened, you could reflect back. It was painful.”
She said what Simiao did was inhuman.
“There is no normal human being who can do what [he] did to Amantle.
“Next week, on Tuesday, is the beginning of sentencing. Her mother will be on the stand again and it is Amantle’s birthday on Tuesday. It is not going to be easy,” she said.
Amantle was playing with other children across the street from her home that day. Her mother was preparing clothes for her grade R graduation ceremony and completing other household chores, TimesLIVE reported previously. When she finished, she looked outside and saw Amantle was not there. She began searching and made the discovery of her child's body, partially undressed and covered in a blanket, only a few doors away.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane welcomed the decision by Simiao to not waste the NPA and the court's time by pleading guilty.
“We look forward to the next step, which is pre-sentencing proceedings. As the state, we will prepare a victim impact report and further evidence will also be led” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos