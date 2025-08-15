BCM commits to tackling water and sewerage crisis
Mayor and top officials conduct oversight visits to plants after damning report
Just hours after an article on the dire state of some of Buffalo City Metro’s water and wastewater treatment plants was published in the Dispatch, a high-level delegation from the city was pressed into action on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.