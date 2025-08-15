Bolt condemns Maponya Mall killing, reaffirms commitment to driver safety

Bolt South Africa has expressed shock and outrage over the killing of an e-hailing driver at Maponya Mall in Soweto this week, calling the attack “senseless” and urging police to act swiftly.
The driver was fatally shot and set alight in his vehicle on Wednesday, while two others were wounded and taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
“It is appalling that anyone should lose their life for trying to earn an honest living,” the company said.
“Our hearts go out to the driver's family, friends and those affected by this senseless act of violence. We condemn these attacks and call for urgent action from law enforcement to ensure the safety of e-hailing drivers.”
The company confirmed some of the targeted drivers were operating on the Bolt platform.
“We have reached out to drivers in affected areas to offer support and guidance and are engaging authorities to strengthen protection measures in known high-risk zones.”
'Urgent, decisive action' being taken after deadly e-hailing attack: Creecy
In May the company rolled out a discounted dashcam partnership with Driver Technologies, offering its driver partners a free month of the premium app, followed by a 75% discounted rate at R54.99 per month.
The app transforms a driver's smartphone into a forward-facing and interior dash cam, with footage backed up to the cloud and accessible as evidence in emergencies, accidents or insurance and police investigations.
As the company pledges to work more closely with industry partners, government and law enforcement to prevent further tragedies, many are calling for visible security measures at high-risk locations such as Maponya Mall.
The deadly attack has reignited public debate about the need for protected pickup zones, stronger patrolling and co-ordinated safety protocols to ensure drivers and passengers can operate without fear.
