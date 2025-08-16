News

Two killed, five injured in horror East London crash

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 16 August 2025
Two people died in an accident involving three cars on the Black Road, East London.
DEADLY SMASH: Two people died in an accident involving three cars on the Black Road, East London.
Image: SCREENGRAB

A three-vehicle pileup left two people dead and five others fighting for their lives on the Black Road near Sunnyside, East London, on Saturday.

The horrific collision involved a bakkie, a sedan and a minibus taxi.

“The two fatalities were the male driver and a female passenger of the minibus taxi,” provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“The five injured individuals were rushed to a hospital in East London for medical treatment.”

Authorities have opened a case of culpable homicide as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.

Daily Dispatch 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | MTN8 semifinals preview: Pirates vs Sundowns
At least 26 Die in Migrant Shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa Island | Dawn News ...