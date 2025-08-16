A three-vehicle pileup left two people dead and five others fighting for their lives on the Black Road near Sunnyside, East London, on Saturday.
The horrific collision involved a bakkie, a sedan and a minibus taxi.
“The two fatalities were the male driver and a female passenger of the minibus taxi,” provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
“The five injured individuals were rushed to a hospital in East London for medical treatment.”
Authorities have opened a case of culpable homicide as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.
Daily Dispatch
Two killed, five injured in horror East London crash
Image: SCREENGRAB
Daily Dispatch
