Construction of 1,200 homes under way for families affected by Durban floods
Government efforts to relocate them to permanent housing has been stalled by a lack of suitable land in the city
The KwaZulu-Natal government says it is on track to relocate all Durban flood victims to permanent accommodation by 2027...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.