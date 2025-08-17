Fort Hare master’s student accused of theft beaten to death

Friends have defended a University of Fort Hare student who was bludgeoned to death by a mob in Dimbaza.
Anganathi Gwengu, a 24-year-old master’s student in pastural science at the University of Fort Hare’s Dikeni campus, was allegedly suspected of being a thief.
On Thursday August 7, Gwengu went to Dimbaza to visit friends — two student teachers doing school experience at Archie Velile Senior Secondary School in Dimbaza.
They went out for drinks on Friday evening August 8 and came back.
On Saturday night, they went out again.
He was supposed to come back to Dikeni on Saturday, but he did not.
“While drinking, they ended up splitting up on their way back,” one friend said.
“One of his friends said they had split at about 1am.
“He was mugged on his way to a friend’s place. Robbers took his phone, clothes — almost everything.
“He was left only with his underwear and vest.
“While drunk, he ran to the nearest house seeking help.
“Instead of helping him, people at the house called a mob.
“They said he was suspected of being a thief and went there to steal.
“Bear in mind, he was half-naked, and you could see he had been robbed.
“They didn’t ask why he was there ... they didn’t know him.
“They assaulted him to death.”
The incident happened between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.
On Sunday, the news of his death spread in the community.
His body was kept at a mortuary in Bhisho and people had to go there to identify him.
His friends confirmed it was his body.
“He did not know anyone there except his friends who were staying there; he never had any conflict with anyone there,” the friend said.
Gwengu was born and raised in Flagstaff in a small community called Holy Cross.
His friends said they did not believe he could be linked to criminal activities.
They described him as a good person who had always been cheerful.
“I am really saddened by what happened. I wish it was a dream,” the friend said.
“He was just a very humble, respectful soul.”
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said a murder case had been opened after the man’s death at Tembisa location, Dimbaza, outside Qonce.
The incident occurred on August 10 at about 3.15am.
“According to reports, the homeowner was asleep when he heard noise coming from a window,” Gantana said.
“Upon investigating at the front door, he encountered a suspect, leading to a struggle.
“The victim called for help, prompting three other suspects to flee.
“The suspect [allegedly] involved in the altercation was allegedly assaulted with sticks and later succumbed to his injuries.”
Gwengu’s uncle, Mxolisi, could not be reached for comment.
Fort Hare spokesperson JP Roodt said the university was deeply saddened by the death of Gwengu.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family, friends and the academic community who are mourning this profound loss,” Roodt said.
“Faculty dean Prof Linda Sibali confirmed that a delegation is making arrangements to meet the bereaved family and next of kin to offer support and convey our sympathies during this most difficult time.”
Image: SUPPLIED
